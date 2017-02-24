Black Stone Cherry Announce New Summer Tour

The new summer dates will feature support from Citizen Zero and Letters from the Fire and is scheduled to get underway on May 25th in Houston at the Scout Bar and will include headline dates and music festival appearances.

The new trek follows Black Stone Cherry's spring tour leg which is set to begin on March 10th in Lexington, KY at the Manchester Music Hall and will feature support from Through Fire and Caleb Johnson on most of the dates.

The band had this to say, "After a nice break, we are so excited to get back on the road and kick some serious ass! It's been a while since we've set out on a coast-to-coast US headline tour and we expect this to be the best yet!

"We are a LIVE band. We are bringing our A Game and promise to leave it all on the stage every night. You deserve nothing less. Rock music deserves nothing less. We want you to experience with us what we guarantee will be a rejuvenating night of music and passion on this tour! Don't miss it!"

Spring Tour Dates:

03/10 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

03/11 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

03/13 - Baton Rouge, LA - The Varsity Theatre

03/15 - Destin, FL - Club LA

03/16 - Buford, GA - 37 Main

03/17 - Charlotte, NC - The Neighborhood Theatre

03/18 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall

03/20 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club>

03/21 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Wonder Bar

03/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Club at Stage AE

03/24 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's Music Room>

03/25 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

03/26 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

03/28 - Fort Wayne, IN - Rusty Spur

03/29 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

03/31 - Green Bay, WI - The Sandlot

04/1 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater

04/2 - Peoria, IL - Limelight

Summer Tour Dates:

05/25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

05/26 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

05/27 - San Antonio, TX - River City Rockfest

05/28 - Pryor, Ok - Rocklahoma

05/30 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent

06/1 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

06/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey A Go Go

06/3 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield

06/4 - Reno, NV - Cargo

06/6 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

06/7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

06/9 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

06/10 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

06/12 - Denver, CO - Blue Bird Theater

06/13 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

06/15 - Libertyville, IL - Austin's

06/16 - Sioux City, IA - Awesome Biker Nights

06/17 - Earlville, IA - Tri State Speedway