Future Releases Second Album In A Week, Appears On Tonight Show

Earlier this week, Future confirmed the rumors about his new, 17-track album and iTunes is already taking pre-orders. Future celebrated his achievements by performing "Draco" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The song comes from Future, the successor to 2016's Evol, which looks likely to debut at the top of the Billboard album chart. That would mark Future's fourth number one album in a row.

Both Future and HNDRXX were produced by DJ Esco, who appeared with Future during the TV performance. An official video for "Draco" is forthcoming. Watch the Fallon performance here.