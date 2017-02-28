Aerosmith Is 'So Much Better Than' The Rolling Stones Says Kramer

Kramer made the comments in an interview with Classic Rock, who have published this excerpt, "First of all, as far as Aerosmith goes there is no band that has been around for almost 50 years that still has the original five guys in the band.

"Everybody is always raving about the Stones, saying the Stones this and the Stones that. I've never cared for the Stones. They never had anything to offer me musically, especially in the drumming department."

The drummer adds: "The Stones is not the original band and I do not care for them. I think if you came to see an Aerosmith concert, people would realize that we play so much better than them that it's silly because they're not so good live.

"Yeah, they are what they are and all of that, but I don't think there's a band out there today that does what we do."