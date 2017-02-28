Alvarez Kings Announce New Album 'Somewhere Between'

The group recorded the album at Ocean Studios in Burbank, CA with Grammy award-nominated multiplatinum producer, engineer, and mixer Carlos De La Garza (Paramore, M83, Jimmy Eat World).

The band had this to about the new effort "With this album we really wanted to challenge ourselves sonically, a natural progression from the EP. We made use of timeless analogue synth and experimented with other timbres to create something we are really proud of and can't wait for everyone to hear it."

Tracklisting:

1. "Cold Conscience"

2. "The Other Side Of Sadness"

3. "Postcards From Berlin"

4. "Tell-Tale Heart"

5. "Picking Up The Pieces"

6. "Run From You"

7. "Sleepwalking, Pt. II"

8. "Fear To Feel"

9. "Tortured & The Tears"

10. "No Resolve"

11. "Somewhere Between"