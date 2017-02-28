Blacktop Mojo Streaming New Single 'Pyromaniac'

The song is first track released from the group's forthcoming album "Burn The Ships" which is set to hit stores on March 10th and was produced by Philip Mosley and mixed and mastered by Austin Deptula.

The band had this to say bout the song release, "It has been one long ass journey to get this point, so we're very excited to premiere the first track 'Pyromaniac' off our new album Burn the Ships.

"The song holds a special place in our hearts and, not to mention, it kicks ass when we play it live. Hope you all enjoy the song as much as we love playing it..." Listen to it here.