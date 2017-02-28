Brantley Gilbert Extends The Devil Don't Sleep Tour

'These shows in the arenas are so loud and so wild," Gilbert says of the road. 'You almost can't hold that energy in the building, but come summer--when we take it outside--it's a whole other kind of deal when we get outside with the BG Nation."

The newly added dates begin June 2 in Florida and extend through Sept. 23 where Gilbert will be headlining his own tour as well as frequenting festivals throughout the country.

'There are so many different ways to do this come warm weather," Gilbert explains in a press release. 'And I like'em all. Festivals are just a party with a whole lotta music'There's not much more real--or more like where I come from--than a fair' and those amphitheater shows, well, that's where the BG Nation comes together to throw it down. You know, it's why when we take it outside, it's just good, and we have the party of the summer everywhere we go." See the dates here.