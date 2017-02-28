Dio Was A Real Band Not A Solo Project Says Last In Line Star

Appice worked with Ronnie James Dio in not only the vocalist's namesake band but also in Black Sabbath and the reunion of the latter, Heaven and Hell and he recently did an interview with My Global Mind.

The drummer was asked "What is it about the chemistry between the band members that brings the spirit of Ronnie James Dio to life?" and he responded, "It's the way we play when we are together, we are a band. It wasn't something where Ronnie directed everything and told everybody what to play.

"There were four guys in the room and we all brought in our own personalities to the band. That's the sound we created when Ronnie added his signature voice.

"When we play together it's that natural personality of Vivian and I that maintain the Dio sound. He is the guitarist in the band and nobody played like him back in the day; he is an amazing guitarist with a unique sound." Check out the full interview here.