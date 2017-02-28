Future Addresses Rumor Of New Album Coming This Friday

Where did the rumor come from? He'll be making his debut on The Ellen Show Thursday (March 2nd) and Reddit users discovered that Ellen's description of the Thursday show contains some big info about Future's third possible drop. Besides sitting down with the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, and Lily Collins, Future will perform and attempt to set a record for a number of releases.

"Plus, one of the biggest rappers in music, FUTURE is on the show today!" the site stated. "He'll be performing a song from his upcoming CD, 'HNDRXX.' He has the #1 album in the country this week with 'Future,' and is attempting to have three #1 albums in a row in three weeks--which will make him the first in history to do that! He's bringing it all to Ellen!" Read more here.