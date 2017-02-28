Goo Goo Dolls Announce Tour Dates, Tease New EP

The summer trek will be kicking off on July 14th in Mountain View, CA at the Shoreline Amphitheatre and will be wrapping up on September 13th at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

Frontman John Rzeznik also say in a new interview that the band is planning to release a new EP. "We have an EP coming out, You Should Be Happy. I don't know when the release date is, it's like a six-song EP with some new material and a couple of unreleased songs."

Goo Goo Dolls Tour Dates:

7/14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/15-16 Las Vegas, NV Downtown - Las Vegas Events Center

7/16 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

7/18 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheater

7/20 - South Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena

7/21 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Hotel & Casino – Stir Cove

7/24 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank

7/25 - Indianapolis, IN - Indianapolis Farm Bureau

7/27 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Riverfront

7/28 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Stadium

7/29 - Plymouth, MN - Hilde Performance Center

7/31 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

8/02 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

8/03 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadowbrook

8/05 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

8/06 - Philadelphia, PA - Festival Pier

8/08 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

8/09 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

8/11 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

8/12 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

8/13 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/15 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

8/16 - Portland, ME - Maine State Pier

8/18 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8/19 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

8/20 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/22 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

8/23 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

8/25 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans Amphitheater

8/26 - Asheville, NC - Biltmore Estate - South Terrace Stage

8/27 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

9/01 - Miami, FL - Klipsch Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

9/02 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

9/04 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre

9/07 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/10 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort Casino

9/12 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

9/13 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre