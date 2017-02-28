Lorde Teases Fans Hunger For New Music

The site features the same video that circulated earlier in the day which features the singer in the backseat of a car while a snippet of music plays in the background. The video also includes a release date of March 2nd in NYC and March 3rd in Lorde's native New Zealand.

Is "I'm Waiting For It" Lorde's new single, album, or just an acknowledgment that the singer knows we've been waiting a long time for new music? Her debut album Pure Heroine dropped back in 2013. Read more here.