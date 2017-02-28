Rogue + Jaye Announce New Album 'Pent Up'

Zach had this to say about the new group, "We have this thing, and I don't really know why, it's just a comfort level. We have this easy spirit with each other where I like hearing her sing, and I feel very comfortable proposing ideas."

Their new album was engineered by Logan Matheny at Bill Reynolds of Band of Horses's Fleetwood Shack studio in Nashville, TN. The album features Reynolds on bass, Seth Kauffman (Floating Action) on guitar, and Michael Libramento (Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, Natalie Prass) on drums. Get a taste of what is to come by streaming the track "Little Relief" here.