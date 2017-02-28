|
The Chainsmokers Heartbroken Over Fan's Death
.
(Radio.com) The Chainsmokers shared an emotional message on Monday after learning of the passing of one of their fans. Alex Pall explained how he and Drew Taggart had sent a fan named Jake an encouraging video after his cancer took a turn for the worse. Jake's friend got in touch with the duo and had requested the clip after he was forced to miss the group's London concert. Today the duo learned that Jake died a day after receiving their message. "His dad thanked us for the message and I cried," Pall wrote. "Not only does this break our heart but it reminds of two valuable lessons; it's so easy to do little acts of kindness they can go such a long way, not only did this email exchange change our lives but we hope we brought happiness to one of his last moments. So today just think about how much better it is to go that little bit extra and do something positive." Read more here.
Jake's friend got in touch with the duo and had requested the clip after he was forced to miss the group's London concert. Today the duo learned that Jake died a day after receiving their message.
"His dad thanked us for the message and I cried," Pall wrote. "Not only does this break our heart but it reminds of two valuable lessons; it's so easy to do little acts of kindness they can go such a long way, not only did this email exchange change our lives but we hope we brought happiness to one of his last moments. So today just think about how much better it is to go that little bit extra and do something positive." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Original Guns N' Roses Member Blames Axl Rose For Break Up
• Aerosmith Is 'So Much Better Than' The Rolling Stones Says Kramer
• Airbourne Tribute Lemmy In 'It's All For Rock N' Roll' Video
• Metallica Release 'Atlas, Rise' Live Video
• Soundgarden Announce North American Tour
• Dio Was A Real Band Not A Solo Project Says Last In Line Star
• Mavis Staples Leads Blues Hall of Fame 2017 Inductees
• Elvis Costello and The Imposters Announce Tour Dates
• Motley Crue's Vince Neil Announces Solo Dates
• W.A.S.P. Add New Leg To The Crimson Idol Anniversary Tour
• All That Remains Announce New Album 'Madness'
• Night Demon Launch 2017 Metal Cares Campaign
• Goo Goo Dolls Announce Tour Dates, Tease New EP
• John Mellencamp Performing On The Tonight Show
• Blacktop Mojo Streaming New Single 'Pyromaniac'
• 1349 Begin Work On New Album, Expand Season Of Mist Deal
• Fear Control Release 'Masks' Music Video
• Metallica Star Was Joking About Making Lady Gaga 'Co-Singer'
• Iron Maiden Announce Final Show Of Book Of Souls Tour
• Another Report Claims Axl Rose And AC/DC Making New Album
• Paul McCartney Streaming Rare Demo
• ZZ Top Expand North American Tonnage Tour
• One Man Band Takes On Led Zeppelin Classic
• The Game Claims Meek Mill Involvement In Nicki Minaj Burglary
• Skrillex Previews New Incubus Collaboration
• The Chainsmokers Heartbroken Over Fan's Death
• Big Stars Lined Up For Merle Haggard Tribute Concert
• Lorde Teases Fans Hunger For New Music
• Little Big Town Jam With Chris Stapleton At Residency Kick Off
• Brett Eldredge Releases 'Somethin' I'm Good At' Video
• Brantley Gilbert Extends The Devil Don't Sleep Tour
• Rogue + Jaye Announce New Album 'Pent Up'
• Carrie Underwood Celebrates Her Son Isaiah's Birthday Online
• Alvarez Kings Announce New Album 'Somewhere Between'
• James Corden Invents Thr33way Boy Band For Mockumentary
• Singled Out: Jeremy Tuplin's Where The Light Ends
• Ed Sheeran Releases Special Remixes Of 'Shape of You'
• Deadmau5 Offering Free Album Download
• Future On Track To Make Chart History
• Chief Keef Falls Off Stage During Detroit Concert
• Gorillaz Have Reportedly 'Finished' New Album
• John Mayer Goes Behind The Scenes Of 'Search for Everything' Wave 2
• John Mellencamp Announces New Album 'Sad Clowns and Hillbillies'
• Brett Eldredge Releases New Song 'Somethin' I'm Good At'
• Robin Thicke Accused Of 'Tampering' With Court Order By Ex
• Gucci Mane Announces His Very First Headlining Tour
• Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets
• Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List
• Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio
• Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions
• TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare
• Root 66: Washboard Hank - Human Beans
• Marty McKay - New York City Dreams
• Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis
• Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More
• 5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition
• Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen
• Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around
• The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.