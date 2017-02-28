W.A.S.P. Add New Leg To The Crimson Idol Anniversary Tour

Although it is being billed as a "world tour", the dates for the trek announced thus far are all scheduled to take place in Europe and will see the band perform "The Crimson Idol" album in full, including 3 "missing" songs that were recorded for the album but were left off of the final release.

The shows on the trek will be broken up into two parts with the band playing the full album during the first set and then returning for a second set that will feature some of the best known songs from their entire career.

The first leg is scheduled to kick off on September 25th in Gothenburg, Sweden at the Tradgarn and will wrap up on October 29th in Paris at the Elysee Montmartre.

The second leg will get underway on November 8th in Bologna, Italy at the Estragon and will conclude on November 25th in Warsaw at the Progresja. See all of the dates below:

Re-Idolized Tour Dates

September 25th - Sweden - Gothenburg - Tradgarn

September 26th - Sweden - Stockholm - Fryshuset

September 28th - Finland - Tampere - Pakkahuone

September 29th - Finland - Seinäjoki - Rytmikorjaamo

September 30th - Finland - Helsinki - The Circus

October 2nd - Sweden - Lulea - Kulturens Hus

October 3rd - Sweden - Umea - Idun

October 5th - Sweden - Borlange - Liljan

October 6th - Sweden - Örebro - Kongress

October 7th - Sweden - Gavle - Gasklockorna

October 8th - Norway - Oslo - Rockefeller

October 10th - Sweden - Helsingborg - Tivoli

October 11th - Denmark - Aarhus - Voxhall

October 12th - England - Hastings - White Rock Theater

October 13th - England - Nottingham - Rock City

October 14th - England - Leeds - O2 Academy

October 15th - England - Newcastle - O2 Academy

October 16th - Scotland - Glasgow - O2 Abc

October 18th - N. Ireland - Belfast - Limelight

October 19th - Ireland - Dublin - The Academy

October 20th - England - Wolverhampton - Wulfrun Hall

October 21st - England - Manchester - O2 Ritz

October 22nd - Wales - Buckley - Tivoli

October 24th - Wales - Cardiff - Tramshed

October 25th - England - Bristol - O2 Academy

October 26th - England - Norwich - Uea

October 27th - England - London - O2 Forum Kentish Town

October 29th - France - Paris - Elysee Montmartre

November 8th - Italy - Bologna - Estragon

November 9th - Italy - Milan - Live Club

November 10th - Switzerland - Lausanne - Les Docks

November 11th - Switzerland - Pratteln - Z7

November 14th - Germany - Hamburg - Markthalle

November 15th - Germany - Hannover - Capitol,

November 16th - Germany - Saarbrücken - Garage

November 17th - Germany - Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle

November 18th - Germany - Geiselwind - Music Hall

November 20th - Germany - Frankfurt - Batschkapp

November 21th - Germany - Stuttgart - Lka Longhorn

November 22nd - Germany - Munich - Backstage

November 24th - Czech Republic - Hluk - Sportshall

November 25th - Poland - Warsaw - Progresja

November 26th - Austria - Vienna - Arena