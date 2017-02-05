|
Asia Frontman John Wetton Dead At 67 (Week in Review)
.
Asia Frontman John Wetton Dead At 67 was a Top 3 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Asia vocalist and bassist John Wetton died Tuesday (January 31st) at the age of 67 following a three-year battle with colon cancer. Wetton recently advised fans that was to undergo a new medical chemotherapy procedure that would sideline him from the group's appearance on the upcoming Yes-hosted Cruise To The Edge event and the spring leg of a North American tour with Journey. The bassist revealed that Billy Sherwood from Yes would step in to cover his duties on the pair of treks. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have to report we have lost my dearest friend, brother, bandmate and long term musical collaborator, John Wetton, who has passed away after a long and tenacious battle with cancer," says Asia keyboardist Geoff Downes. "He will be remembered as one of the world's finest musical talents, and I for one of many was wholly blessed by his influence. It was a massive privilege for me to have worked with this genius so closely on our numerous projects together over the years. His bass playing was revolutionary. His voice was from the gods. His compositions - out of this world. His sense of melody and harmony - unreal. He was literally a 'special one'. "Life will not be the same without him," he adds. "And words are not really enough to describe the loss I feel right now, and the many friends and fans all over the world will also be feeling. It is the end of an era for all of us. But we will soldier on - the music of John Wetton needs to be heard loud and clear from the rooftops. Dearest John, may you rest in peace brother." "With the passing of my good friend and musical collaborator, John Wetton, the world loses yet another musical giant," says Asia drummer Carl Palmer. "John was a gentle person who created some of the most lasting melodies and lyrics in modern popular music. As a musician, he was both brave and innovative, with a voice that took the music of Asia to the top of the charts around the world. "His ability to triumph over alcohol abuse made him an inspiration to many who have also fought that battle. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, his valiant struggle against cancer was a further inspiration. I will miss his talent, his sense of humor and his infectious smile. May you ride easy, my old friend." Read more - here.
The bassist revealed that Billy Sherwood from Yes would step in to cover his duties on the pair of treks. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have to report we have lost my dearest friend, brother, bandmate and long term musical collaborator, John Wetton, who has passed away after a long and tenacious battle with cancer," says Asia keyboardist Geoff Downes. "He will be remembered as one of the world's finest musical talents, and I for one of many was wholly blessed by his influence. It was a massive privilege for me to have worked with this genius so closely on our numerous projects together over the years. His bass playing was revolutionary. His voice was from the gods. His compositions - out of this world. His sense of melody and harmony - unreal. He was literally a 'special one'.
"Life will not be the same without him," he adds. "And words are not really enough to describe the loss I feel right now, and the many friends and fans all over the world will also be feeling. It is the end of an era for all of us. But we will soldier on - the music of John Wetton needs to be heard loud and clear from the rooftops. Dearest John, may you rest in peace brother."
"With the passing of my good friend and musical collaborator, John Wetton, the world loses yet another musical giant," says Asia drummer Carl Palmer. "John was a gentle person who created some of the most lasting melodies and lyrics in modern popular music. As a musician, he was both brave and innovative, with a voice that took the music of Asia to the top of the charts around the world.
"His ability to triumph over alcohol abuse made him an inspiration to many who have also fought that battle. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, his valiant struggle against cancer was a further inspiration. I will miss his talent, his sense of humor and his infectious smile. May you ride easy, my old friend." Read more - here.
• Metallica Recap Tour Leg With New Live Videos
• Phil Anselmo Working On Five Very Different Albums
• Dave Grohl Not Performing With A Tribe Called Quest At Grammys
• Asking Alexandria Want To Bring Excitement Back To Rock
• Dio and Lemmy Should Be In Rock Hall Says Metal Icon
• Avenged Sevenfold Want Real Fans To Be In New Video
• Paramore Declare That Zac Farro Is Back
• National Guitar Museum To Honor Glen Campbell
• Deep Purple Release Promo Video For Forthcoming Album
• Lamb of God Frontman Contributes To New Suicide Silence Video
• More Stars Reportedly Added To Tom Petty MusiCares Gala
• Cold War Kids Release 'Love Is Mystical' Video
• Incubus Reportedly Returning To Their Roots On New Album
• Bury The Rod Release 'Conformed To Death' Video
• Barren Earth To Begin Recording New Album In March
• Athanasia Release The Order Of The Silver Compass Video
• Carousel Kings Premiere New Song 'Dynamite'
• Nickelback Stream New Song, Announce Album and Tour
• Paul McCartney Streams Previously Unreleased Song, Announces Reissue
• Guns N' Roses Dominate Billboard Boxscore Chart
• Imagine Dragons New Song Fuels Super Bowl Commercial
• Metal Stars Recording Benefit Album For Grim Reaper's Steve Grimmett
• Eyehategod Announce Guest Singers For IX Lives IX Lives Benefit
• Taylor Swift Shares Pre-Super Bowl Concert Rehearsal Footage
• Nicki Minaj In The Studio With Lil Wayne
• Garth Brooks Added To Randy Travis Tribute Show
• Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris To Appear TV Drama 'Star'
• Jeremih Streams New Track 'I Think of You' Featuring Chris Brown and Big Sean
• Justin Bieber Featured In T-Mobile's Super Bowl Ad
• Selena Gomez Registers New Song 'It Ain't Me'
• Bebe Rexha Reveals New Details For 'All Your Fault Pt. 1'
• Little Big Town, Chance the Rapper, Sturgill Simpson Added to Grammys
• One Direction Stars Sent Harry Styles Birthday Wishes
• Kesha And Dr. Luke Move To Amend Counterclaims
• Missy Elliott and Jimmy Kimmel In Honda's Super Bowl Ad
• Brandy Clark Talks 'Love Can Go to Hell'
• Beyonce Reveals She Is Pregnant With Twins
• Drake Performs Another New Song From 'More Life'
• Lauryn Hill Three Hours Late To Concert
• Bruno Mars To Lead Prince Tribute At Grammys?
• Willie Nelson Announces New Album 'God's Problem Child'
• Sam Hunt Streams New Single 'Body Like a Back Road'
• Taylor Swift Shares Exciting First Time Experience With Fans
• Art Garfunkel Releasing His Official Autobiography
• Yelawolf Selling Bullet-Grazed Hoodies For Valentine's Day
• Sting Does Singing Battle With James Corden
• 5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition
• Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen
• Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around
• The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.