Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Asia Frontman John Wetton Dead At 67 (Week in Review)

.
Asia

Asia Frontman John Wetton Dead At 67 was a Top 3 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Asia vocalist and bassist John Wetton died Tuesday (January 31st) at the age of 67 following a three-year battle with colon cancer. Wetton recently advised fans that was to undergo a new medical chemotherapy procedure that would sideline him from the group's appearance on the upcoming Yes-hosted Cruise To The Edge event and the spring leg of a North American tour with Journey.

The bassist revealed that Billy Sherwood from Yes would step in to cover his duties on the pair of treks. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have to report we have lost my dearest friend, brother, bandmate and long term musical collaborator, John Wetton, who has passed away after a long and tenacious battle with cancer," says Asia keyboardist Geoff Downes. "He will be remembered as one of the world's finest musical talents, and I for one of many was wholly blessed by his influence. It was a massive privilege for me to have worked with this genius so closely on our numerous projects together over the years. His bass playing was revolutionary. His voice was from the gods. His compositions - out of this world. His sense of melody and harmony - unreal. He was literally a 'special one'.

"Life will not be the same without him," he adds. "And words are not really enough to describe the loss I feel right now, and the many friends and fans all over the world will also be feeling. It is the end of an era for all of us. But we will soldier on - the music of John Wetton needs to be heard loud and clear from the rooftops. Dearest John, may you rest in peace brother."

"With the passing of my good friend and musical collaborator, John Wetton, the world loses yet another musical giant," says Asia drummer Carl Palmer. "John was a gentle person who created some of the most lasting melodies and lyrics in modern popular music. As a musician, he was both brave and innovative, with a voice that took the music of Asia to the top of the charts around the world.

"His ability to triumph over alcohol abuse made him an inspiration to many who have also fought that battle. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, his valiant struggle against cancer was a further inspiration. I will miss his talent, his sense of humor and his infectious smile. May you ride easy, my old friend." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Asia Music, DVDs, Books and more

Asia T-shirts and Posters

More Asia News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Asia Frontman John Wetton Dead At 67

Asia Release 'Only Time Will Tell' Live Video

Journey and Asia Expand Tour Into Summer With New Leg

Asia Frontman John Wetton Sidelined By Cancer Battle

Asia Announce Symfonia Live Release

Journey Announce Vegas Residency And Tour With Asia

Acclaimed Yes and Asia Artist Roger Dean Exhibit Opens This Week

Classic Asia Live Performance Being Released

Asia Guitarist Sam Coulson Releases Solo Album

Downes Braide Announce New Album


More Stories for Asia

Asia Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Asia Frontman John Wetton Dead At 67- Axl Rose Fronted AC/DC Surprised Phil Rudd- Bob Dylan Announces New Triple Album- Bad Brains Frontman To Have Brain Surgery- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour Leg A Massive Success- Metallica Recap Tour Leg With New Live Videos- Phil Anselmo Working On Five Very Different Albums- Dave Grohl- more

Nickelback Stream New Song, Announce Album and Tour- Paul McCartney Streams Previously Unreleased Song- Guns N' Roses Dominate Billboard Boxscore Chart- more

Page Too:
Bruno Mars To Lead Prince Tribute At Grammys?- Taylor Swift Shares Exciting First Time Experience With Fans- Sam Hunt Streams New Single 'Body Like a Back Road- more

Drake Offers Refund After Travis Scott Falls Off Stage-Taylor Swift Shares Pre-Super Bowl Concert Rehearsal Footage- Nicki Minaj In The Studio With Lil Wayne- Garth Brooks- more

Beyonce Reveals She Is Pregnant With Twins- Drake Performs Another New Song From 'More Life'- Lauryn Hill Three Hours Late To Concert- Willie Nelson Announces New Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour Leg A Massive Success

Metallica Recap Tour Leg With New Live Videos

Phil Anselmo Working On Five Very Different Albums

Dave Grohl Not Performing With A Tribe Called Quest At Grammys

Asking Alexandria Want To Bring Excitement Back To Rock

Dio and Lemmy Should Be In Rock Hall Says Metal Icon

Avenged Sevenfold Want Real Fans To Be In New Video

Paramore Declare That Zac Farro Is Back

National Guitar Museum To Honor Glen Campbell

Deep Purple Release Promo Video For Forthcoming Album

Lamb of God Frontman Contributes To New Suicide Silence Video

More Stars Reportedly Added To Tom Petty MusiCares Gala

Cold War Kids Release 'Love Is Mystical' Video

Incubus Reportedly Returning To Their Roots On New Album

Bury The Rod Release 'Conformed To Death' Video

Barren Earth To Begin Recording New Album In March

Athanasia Release The Order Of The Silver Compass Video

Carousel Kings Premiere New Song 'Dynamite'

Nickelback Stream New Song, Announce Album and Tour

Paul McCartney Streams Previously Unreleased Song, Announces Reissue

Guns N' Roses Dominate Billboard Boxscore Chart

Imagine Dragons New Song Fuels Super Bowl Commercial

Metal Stars Recording Benefit Album For Grim Reaper's Steve Grimmett

Eyehategod Announce Guest Singers For IX Lives IX Lives Benefit

• more

Page Too News Stories
Drake Offers Refund After Travis Scott Falls Off Stage

Taylor Swift Shares Pre-Super Bowl Concert Rehearsal Footage

Nicki Minaj In The Studio With Lil Wayne

Garth Brooks Added To Randy Travis Tribute Show

Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris To Appear TV Drama 'Star'

Jeremih Streams New Track 'I Think of You' Featuring Chris Brown and Big Sean

Justin Bieber Featured In T-Mobile's Super Bowl Ad

Selena Gomez Registers New Song 'It Ain't Me'

Bebe Rexha Reveals New Details For 'All Your Fault Pt. 1'

Little Big Town, Chance the Rapper, Sturgill Simpson Added to Grammys

One Direction Stars Sent Harry Styles Birthday Wishes

Kesha And Dr. Luke Move To Amend Counterclaims

Missy Elliott and Jimmy Kimmel In Honda's Super Bowl Ad

Brandy Clark Talks 'Love Can Go to Hell'

Beyonce Reveals She Is Pregnant With Twins

Drake Performs Another New Song From 'More Life'

Lauryn Hill Three Hours Late To Concert

Bruno Mars To Lead Prince Tribute At Grammys?

Willie Nelson Announces New Album 'God's Problem Child'

Sam Hunt Streams New Single 'Body Like a Back Road'

Taylor Swift Shares Exciting First Time Experience With Fans

Art Garfunkel Releasing His Official Autobiography

Yelawolf Selling Bullet-Grazed Hoodies For Valentine's Day

Sting Does Singing Battle With James Corden

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition

Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.