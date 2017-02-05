Axl Rose Fronted AC/DC Surprised Phil Rudd (Week in Review)

This is in stark contrast to comments he made last year about the Rose fronted AC/DC. He was asked at the time about his willingness to rejoin the legendary band and said, "If Angus wanted me to play, then that's up to him. But I don't really want to play with Axl Rose. I don't really rate him."

Now Rudd says in a new interview with Music Radar that he was surprised at how well Axl did with the group. "I watched some clips the other day of Axl singing with the boys. I was surprised; it wasn't too bad. I was quite surprised, I thought he did quite well and that's not an easy gig, mate, it's not an easy gig at all. AC/DC is a tough gig for everyone in the band.

"I saw Angus jamming with Guns N' Roses as well. Apart from watching those clips though I don't know what's going to happen or what's going on with the band."