Bad Brains Frontman To Have Brain Surgery (Week in Review)

The singer has been suffering severe cluster headaches from a neurobiological disorder and he will be having the surgery in hopes of improving the condition.

"[My wife] took me to the hospital so I would learn about what was going on in my head, because I was experiencing bad headaches at the time," H.R. told the site. "And the doctor came to me and he said we're going to have a surgery."

He said that he is currently dealing with the disorder with a "cocktail of pharmaceuticals" as well as with some holistic treatments. "I've been dealing with spiralina, wheatgrass, goldenseal and Vitamin A, D and C. I did experience some improvement with these." Read the report for more details - here.