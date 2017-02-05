Bob Dylan Announces New Triple Album (Week in Review)

The recent Nobel Prize winner has given each album in the three discs set their own unique titles: "'Til The Sun Goes Down", "Devil Dolls" and "Comin' Home Late".

The physical media version of "Triplicate" is set to be released in various formats including a 3 CD 8-Panel Digipak, a standard 3 LP vinyl edition and a special 3 LP limited edition vinyl package in a numbered case. Preorder the standard editions here and the limited edition here.

Dylan recorded the album with producer Jack Frost and his touring band at Hollywood's Capitol studios. See the tracklistings for each individual album - here.