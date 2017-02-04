Ed Sheeran Visited Liberia For Red Nose Day (Week in Review)

This year, their A-list lineup includes Ed Sheeran and Stephen Hawking, the renowned physicist. Sheeran visited Liberia to meet children reeling from the Ebola crisis and said the trip profoundly touched him.

"I'll never forget the kids I met on this trip, Sheeran told the BBC. "When we sang together they were in such high spirits despite everything they'd been through."

"It was an incredibly eye-opening experience and I'm really proud to support Comic Relief and see what they are doing to help these children have a better future," he added." Read more - here.