Halestorm Frontwoman Lzzy Hale on Sex and Rock N Roll (Week in Review)

She tells Metal Hammer, "Sex and rock'n'roll have gone hand-in-hand since the beginning of time, so I've never tried to downplay it. I've always just tried to stay true to myself. I'm not trying to shorten my skirt for attention, but at the same time, as a girl, I'm allowed to express myself sexually in whatever way I see fit."

Halestorm joined forces with rock legend Lita Ford for a tour last year which Lzzy says underlined her belief she made the right career choice as she paid tribute to one of her heroes.

"We decided we should do a tour and make it into this celebration of strong women," she said. "It was amazing touring with Lita. The Runaways were our foremothers of rock'n'roll, and they had to forge a path in the wilderness.

"I have to deal with meager sexism every now and then, or choose to ignore it, but those girls had it all the time." Read more - here.