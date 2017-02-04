Harvard University Library Going Hip Hop (Week in Review)

Rapper, producer and lecturer 9th Wonder led the curation of Harvard's These Are the Breaks project, which aims to bring hip-hop into the literary canon.

"In 2012, I was chosen to be a Harvard University Fellow at The Dubois Institute under the direction of @henrylouisgates and Dr. Marcy Morgan," 9th Wonder wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. 'I chose the research project 'These Are The Breaks''.a collection of albums that are the standard of the culture'..200 in all in no particular order." Read more - here.