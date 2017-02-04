Justin Timberlake To Appear In Super Bowl Commercial (Week in Review)

"What are you doing this weekend?" Timberlake tweeted today (January 31st) along with an 8-second clip of the upcoming ad. In it, he dons a three-piece suit and sits in front of a roaring fire located in a luxurious den.

As the camera pans out to reveal the room, it shows a table full of Bai drinks positioned next to him. Forget snifters of brandy or other luxurious liquors, Timberlake is living large on Bai. Watch the clip - here.