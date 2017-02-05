Skid Row Smash Reunion Hopes With New Announcement (Week in Review)

The former Dragonforce frontman was drafted in to front Skid Row two years ago following the 2015 split with Tony Harnell. Skid Row then revealed plans to record with Threat before Christmas with the singer also hitting the road as a touring member of the band. But now the band have confirmed Threart's position as a full-time member of Skid Row with a statement on social media.

The band say in a statement: "It's official! After touring with the band for the past year, ZP Theart has been named the new lead singer for Skid Row. "The announcement originally came on stage during a performance in Nova Scotia to an overwhelming response. That was their first show of 2017.

"The band is now busy writing songs for the final installment of their United World Rebellion trilogy and plans to hit the road in April." See the Facebook post - here.