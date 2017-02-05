Art Garfunkel Releasing His Official Autobiography (Week in Review)

What Is It All… addresses Garfunkel's tumultuous friendship with long-time musical partner Paul Simon and their massive success together. But it also focuses on his solo career, acting work, his desire to get a masters in mathematics, how he nearly lost his voice and how he got it back.

Garfunkel will continue his In Close-Up world tour today (Feb. 2) at the Sunrise Theatre in Ft. Pierce, Florida. The trek wraps May 14 at the Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park, California. Read more including the dates - here.