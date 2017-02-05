Eyehategod Announce Guest Singers For IX Lives IX Lives Benefit (Week in Review)

The three day benefit festival will be taking place at Siberia and Poor Boys venues in the band's hometown of New Orleans this Friday (Feb 3rd) through Sunday (Feb 5th).

Eyehategod will be headlining on Saturday night and will be joined by guest singers Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Superjoint, Down), Ben Falgoust (Goatwhore, Soilent Green), Bruce Lamont (Yakuza, Brain Tentacles, Corrections House), Hollise Murphy (Fat Stupid Ugly People), Shawn Knight (Child Bite), and more. Read more - here.