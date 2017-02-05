Lauryn Hill Three Hours Late To Concert (Week in Review)

The rapper arrived at the venue around 11:20 p.m. and reportedly played until about 1 a.m. but for many, the damage was done. One fan tweeted "Dog. #laurynhill had a packed house and full band setup and didn't show. https://t.co/MYMDeHlP23— Wells P (@Wells_P) February 01, 2017"

Another added, "Lauryn Hill was over 3 hours late for her show last night in Pittsburgh. WHY do people even continue to waste their money?— keithan (@iamKeithan) February 01, 2017." Read more - here.