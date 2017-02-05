The album is being spearheaded by Venom Inc.'s Tony Dolan, former Anthrax vocalist Neil Turbin, Onslaught's Sy Keeler and The Metal Voice's Jimmy Kay and will be produced by Chris Tsangarides (Judas Priest, Anvil).

It will feature metal stars covering a number of Grim Reaper songs and will include contributions from Gary Holt (Exodus), Tim "Ripper" Owens (ex-Judas Priest), Blaze Bayley (ex-Iron Maiden), Doro Pesch, Lipps (Anvil), Marta Gabriel (Crystal Viper), Neil Turbin (Deathriders), Jonas Hornqvist (Bleed the Hunger), Ross The Boss (Manowar), Sy Keeler (Onslaught), Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth (Overkill), Jimmy Mantas (Venom Inc.), Nick Bowcott (ex-Grim Reaper), John Gallagher (Raven), Mantas (Venom), and more.

The announcement was made during a live interview with The Metal Voice that include Grimmett and his wife Millie as well as Dolan and Turbin. It was also revealed during the conversation that a benefit concert is being organized Grimmett's hometown of Swindon, England for April 1st by Brian Keene at Riff's Bar. Stream the full interview - here.