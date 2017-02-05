Nickelback Stream New Song, Announce Album and Tour (Week in Review)

The band is wrapping up work on the new album which is being coproduced by Chris Baseford and it set to hit stores on June 9th. The album's title song and lead single can be streamed here.

Nickelback will be promoting the album with a summer tour which will feature support from Shaman's Harvest on all dates, Daughtry on the U.S. and Toronto and Montreal stops, with Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick joining them for the Western Canada portion of the trek.

The Feed The Machine Tour is scheduled to kick off on June 23rd at the Klipsch Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana and will conclude on October 1st at the Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. See the dates - here.