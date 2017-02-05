Nicki Minaj 'Literally' Calls Out People On Social Media (Week in Review)

It used to mean "in a literal or strict sense" and was considered to be the opposite of "figuratively," which described something metaphorically taking place.

But it has since been used more and more colloquially to describe something actually happening. "Literally" in many ways has become the new "figuratively." And Minaj is over it. She tweeted, "U guys, pls stop saying u were 'literally' dying laughing. B+++ if u were 'literally' dying laughing you'd be dead right now." Read more - here.