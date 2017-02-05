Paul McCartney Streams Previously Unreleased Song, Announces Reissue (Week in Review)

McCartney will be releasing the deluxe edition of the 1989 album on March 24th in various formats including a box set that will include previously unreleased demos, notebook of handwritten lyrics and notes from McCartney, as well as a 112-page hardcover book. Preorders for the various versions are available here.

McCartney teamed with Elvis Costello to co-write a third of the songs on the album which featured a guest appearance from Pink Floyd's David Gilmour and was met with critical acclaim and earned Grammy and Brit Award nominations. Stream the "Twenty Fine Fingers" demo - here.