Rick Wakeman Announces Piano Portraits Tour (Week in Review)

The album, which was released last month and was Wakeman's 100th solo record, features his re-interpretation of fifteen iconic songs including "Amazing Grace", David Bowie's "Space Oddity", Led Zeppelin's "Stairway To Heaven," The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby", and Cat Steven's "Morning Has Broken", among others that have inspired him.

Rick will be launching the 10 concert trek on May 25th at the Apex Theatre in Bury St Edmunds and will visit Bexhill, Buxton, Basingstoke, Leicester, London, Birmingham and Manchester before wrapping up with a two night stand at the Stables in Milton Keynes on July 5th and 6th. Read more including the dates - here.