Sam Hunt Streams New Single 'Body Like a Back Road' (Week in Review)

"Body Like a Back Road" revolves around a woman who took Hunt's breath away with her beauty. The two get to know each other so well that he equates her body with driving familiar roads. "Body like a back road, driving with my eyes closed/ I know every curve like the back of my hand/Doing 15 in a 30, I ain't in no hurry/ Imma take it slow just as fast as I can," he sings on the chorus. The "15 in a 30" reference winks at Hunt's upcoming 2017 tour by the same name.

Hunt's latest has a relaxed feel to it with affected guitar synths and even an organ popping up throughout the track. There's no word yet on what the title or release date of his next album will be. He last released his debut studio album Montevallo in 2014. Take a listen to the new track - here.