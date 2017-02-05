The Damned Announce 40th Anniversary Reissue Of Debut Album (Week in Review)

Billed as an "Art of the Album" deluxe edition, the reissue will be released on February 17th by BMG. The original album was released by Stiff Records on February 18, 1977. The new reissue series has been started to reignite focus on the album format.

The deluxe reissue will be released both on CD and vinyl LP and will feature the remastered audio along with new sleevenotes detailing "the band's conception and the album's creation," according to the announcement.

The band has also announced a massive North American spring tour which is scheduled to kick off on April 6th in Los Angeles at the Belasco Theater and will wrap up on May 21st in Phoenix at the Marquee Theater. Read more including comments from the band and tour dates - here.