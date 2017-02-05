God's Problem Child finds Nelson investigating mortality all while transfixed with life's beauty. It arrives one day before his 84th birthday on April 29th, and will be available for purchase as a CD, vinyl and digital download.

The album marks Nelson's ninth for Legacy Recordings. His seventh album with the record label, Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, was nominated for a Grammy this year in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category. Read more - here.