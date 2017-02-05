Asking Alexandria Want To Bring Excitement Back To Rock (Week in Review)

Bruce tells Metal Hammer, "Basically, we want to breathe some fresh air into the rock community. I feel like things are getting a bit stale and a bit boring and we really want to push the envelope.

"We want to introduce the world to something that's new and exciting again, especially since it seems that so many bands in our genre seem to be playing it safe at the moment."

He was asked how the band plans to do this and responded, "By writing the best goddamned f***ing songs to come out of this scene in at least a decade. Fact." - .