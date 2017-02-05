Dave Grohl Not Performing With A Tribe Called Quest At Grammys (Week in Review)

The organizion behind the event issued the following update on Thursday (Feb 2): "We announced that Dave Grohl would be performing with Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest prior to confirming all participants.

"Dave Grohl will not be part of this performance. Unfortunately, our announcement was made prematurely. On behalf of The Recording Academy and AEG Ehrlich Productions, we sincerely apologize to all parties involved for our error" - .