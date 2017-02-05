Deep Purple Release Promo Video For Forthcoming Album (Week in Review)

"Working with Bob," says singer Ian Gillan in a newly-released video, "he said 'I'd like to hear you just stretch out and play as you used to do .. and the way you play on stage.' Wow, it was like someone opened a door and we went through it - and it was just like the old days."

Deep Purple will support the record with shows on "The Long Goodbye" tour, including spring and summer shows across Europe that begins in Bucharest, Romania on May 13, followed by a late summer run across North America with Alice Cooper and a series of UK dates in November. Watch the video - here.