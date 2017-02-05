Garth Brooks Added To Randy Travis Tribute Show (Week in Review)

"Mary and I are so blessed to have amazing friends all over this industry. Garth Brooks is an amazing artist who always entertains everyone in the house, I am humbled by his involvement," said Travis in the announcement.

We were sent these details about the special event: The event, titled 1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time: A Heroes and Friends Tribute to Randy Travis, will also feature performances from over 30 artists including Alabama, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown, Mark Chesnutt, James Dupre, Jeff Foxworthy, Montgomery Gentry. Read more - here.