Kesha And Dr. Luke Move To Amend Counterclaims (Week in Review)

The court initially ordered Kesha's and Luke's legal counsel to discuss a settlement in private chambers, but things didn't go well and on Monday (January 30th) both Kesha and Luke sought permission from New York Supreme Court Justice Shirley Kornreich to update their claims.

Kesha claimed that even though she's been working on new music, she's still not free from Dr. Luke because she's contracted to his record label, Kemosabe Records. "After a February 19, 2016, preliminary injunction hearing, Kesha Rose Sebert is, for the time being, no longer forced to record in the same room with Lukasz 'Dr. Luke' Gottwald, the abusive music producer who has had her under contract for the past eleven years," Kesha's updated counterclaim stated. "But allowing Kesha to make music outside Dr. Luke's presence does not free her from her abuser's control" (via The Hollywood Reporter). Read more - here.