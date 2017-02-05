Little Big Town, Chance the Rapper, Sturgill Simpson Added to Grammys (Week in Review)

Gary Clark Jr. and William Bell will also take the stage for a special collaborative performance. Those five new additions join an already stacked roster, which includes Adele, Daft Punk, Dave Grohl, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and The Weeknd.

Simpson and Chance are both celebrating a big year when it comes to nominations. Simpson has been nominated in two categories, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album for his 2016 release A Sailor's Guide to Earth. Read more - here.