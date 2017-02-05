Metallica Recap Tour Leg With New Live Videos (Week in Review)

The band posted the new videos to their Metallica TV YouTube channels. One 6 minute clip recaps their January 15th concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. Watch it here

The other clip runs for 5 minutes and offers fans a look at the group's January 11th show at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. It can be streamed here.

Metallica will kick off a run of four sold out shows at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen tonight (Feb 3rd) before returning the U.S. for a performance on this year's Grammy Awards, followed by a special intimate venue concert at the Hollywood Palladium. Read more - here.