National Guitar Museum To Honor Glen Campbell (Week in Review)

National Guitar Museum To Honor Glen Campbell



National Guitar Museum To Honor Glen Campbell was a Top 3 story on Friday: (Gibson) Music legend Glen Campbell has been announced as this year's recipient of the National Guitar Museum's annual Lifetime Achievement Award. Campbell becomes the seventh artist to receive the honor, joining previous recipients Honeyboy Edwards, Roger McGuinn, B.B. King, Vic Flick, Buddy Guy, and Tony Iommi. "I would like to thank the National Guitar Museum for this great honor," said Kim Campbell, the musician's wife. "Glen's dream as a young man was to be a jazz guitarist like his hero, Django Reinhardt. His years working with The Wrecking Crew developed him into one of the most versatile guitarists of all time instead. Very few guitar players have the opportunity-or skill-to play the variety of styles that Glen did through his 60 years of performing. Glen's playing has surely inspired countless guitarists and will continue to do so as new generations discover his contributions to the canon of popular music." Read more - here.

Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission. Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.