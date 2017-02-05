Paramore Declare That Zac Farro Is Back (Week in Review)

Fans knew Farro was playing on the band's new album, but this latest move seems to indicate the situation is more permanent. Farro held percussion duties for the band from 2004-2010 and returned in 2016 to lend a hand with studio production.

Paramore have been teasing studio pics for a quite some time, hopefully, this is further evidence that new music is coming soon. Check out the "I'm Back" posting - here.