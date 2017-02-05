Registering a song is not a guarantee that it will end up on an album, but for Gomez's fans, it's a welcome first step. Even if "It Ain't Me" doesn't get released, we should be hearing a lot from the former Disney 'wizard" and Instagram queen in the months ahead.

Gomez has a duet with Paulina Rubio coming and has been in the studio with The Futuristics (Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello's 'Bad Things" ), Jacob Kasher (Maroon 5's 'Don't Wanna Know" ) and Danish songwriter Jonas Jeberg (Kylie Minogue's 'All I See" ). Read more - here.