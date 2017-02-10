Their prior album, 1975's Fleetwood Mac (also known as "The White Album") marked a new beginning for the band. It was their tenth album, but the first with new members Lindsey Buckingham (a singer/songwriter/guitarist) and Stevie Nicks (a singer/songwriter), who joined long-time singer/songwriter/keyboardist Christine McVie, and founding members Mick Fleetwood (drums) and John McVie (bass).

Fleetwood Mac was a great album: it had "Rhiannon," "Over My Head," "Say You Love Me" and "Landslide." It put the one-time blues rock band on the map as a major pop act, and has gone on to sell over five million copies.

But Rumours took Fleetwood Mac to a whole other level: it topped the Billboard album charts, spawning an onslaught of hits including "Dreams," "Don't Stop," "Go Your Own Way," "The Chain," "You Make Loving Fun" and "Gold Dust Woman." It has sold over 45 million copies.

How great was Rumours? So great that one of Nicks' finest songs, "Silver Springs," didn't make the cut. It was first released as the b-side to "Go Your Own Way," and the band later recorded it for their 1997 live reunion album The Dance, and today is considered a classic among fans. Read more - here.