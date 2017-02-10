Adam Lambert and James Corden Do Queen Sing Off Battle (Week in Review)

Corden was sharing news of Queen and Lambert's newly-announced summer tour of North America when he referenced lead singer Lambert's role with one his favorite bands.

"It's alright," said the late night television host Corden. "Should be a British man. I'm not saying I'd be a better frontman than him, I'm just saying I'd be a better frontman than him."

Lambert then suddenly appeared on the show to question Corden's claim before the two delivered a sing-off battle with some help from Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor before an enthusiastic studio audience. Watch video - here.