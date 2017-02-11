Black Sabbath Play Their Very Last Concert (Week in Review)

The reunited trio of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler delivered a 16-song set of classic 1970s tracks and fan favorites as they wrapped up a year-long world trek to wind down a legendary career that spans five decades.

Billed as "The End", the group first announced farewell tour plans in late 2015 before launching the run with the first of three North American legs in Omaha, NE on January 20, 2016.

"Well, the end of our final tour is here," posted Iommi on social media. "4 continents, 26 countries and 81 dates later we are back home in Birmingham for our final show."

The tour was not without controversy as the group were joined by Osbourne's solo drummer Tommy Clufetos in place of original member Bill Ward, who chose to sit out the Sabbath reunion in 2012 and the farewell run over contractual issues and a dispute with Osbourne over remarks in recent years. Check out videos from the show including the official clip the finale performance of "Paranoid" - here.