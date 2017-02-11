Door Open For Van Halen Reunion For 40th Anniversary Tour (Week in Review)

"I'm always the guy that says never say never," Anthony told Sayaka Shiomi at the recent National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) show in Anaheim, CA where he was launching his new signature Schecter Limited Edition Flame Bass.

"But, you know, right now, I'm just having fun doing what I'm doing, and if it happens, it'll happen. I'm obviously open to it, if something happens with it. Next year, I guess, is the fortieth anniversary of our first album, so who knows?"

Van Halen have not revealed any plans for new music or another tour since the end of a 2015 North American run in support of "Tokyo Dome Live In Concert." Read more - here.