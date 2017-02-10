Dream Theater Release 'The Astonishing' Mobile Game (Week in Review)

It appears that fans won't just be playing for a chance to win bragging rights. Prog reports that fans will have the opportunity to win concert tickets, after show passes and autographed albums.

The official announcement had these details: "The Astonishing game recites the original story from the album tuned to unique tactical gameplay, pitching rebels against oppressors, artists against totalitarians in epic battles to influence the minds and sway the will of the people in The Great Northern Empire of the Americas." Read the report for more details - here.