Frank Ocean Sued For $14 Million By His Father (Week in Review)

Cooksey's accusations pertain to a Tumblr post his son wrote shortly after the Pulse Nightclub massacre in June. "I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a faggot as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn't be served because she was dirty," Ocean wrote. "That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn't shock me if it wasn't."

Cooksey denies the incident ever took place. "I have never discriminated against anyone transgender or heterosexual or homosexual," he wrote in a statement to Rolling Stone. "Read more - here.