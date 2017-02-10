Phil Shouse Guests On AC/DC Inspired Lipstick Song (Week in Review)

Phil Shouse is most famous for his cover band, Thee Rock N Roll Residency, which is a local Nashville bar act that has featured special guests like Alice Cooper, Robin Zander, and Lzzy Hale. Shouse has recently been hired as one of the guitarists on Gene Simmmons' newest solo tour and is featured as the lead guitarist on the new Lipstick track, while Tom Pappas from Superdrag handles the rhythm guitar duties.

The song, titled "You Can't Stop The Rock", comes from Lipstick's new album, "Lipstick II", which was released on January 25th. The track is heavily inspired by AC/DC, while Shouse's guitar style is a blend of styles that brings comparison to Kiss, Thin Lizzy and Queen. The song can be downloaded for free - here.

